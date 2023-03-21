FILE – In this May 9, 2012, file photo, a Visa credit card is tendered at a store in New York’s Times Square. Disputing a credit card charge isn’t…
FILE – In this May 9, 2012, file photo, a Visa credit card is tendered at a store in New York’s Times Square. Disputing a credit card charge isn’t only for billing errors and fraud. Consumers can also dispute a credit card charge if they’re dissatisfied with the quality of merchandise, service or delivery. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Jon Hansen to talk about credit card fraud. Jon and Steve also talk about one of the riskiest scams in the country.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)