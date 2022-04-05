Jon Hansen talks with Kristin Myers about saving money. Kristin also discusses what you can do to be prepared in case the day ever comes where you are fired from your job.
Fired?! How to be prepared in case you lose your job
by: Connor McKnight
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)