Rae Kaplan, attorney at Kaplan Law, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss student loans and next steps people should be taking to repay their loans. Then, Rae shares details for people who use the MOHELA student loan servicer, or people who had an issue with their bill, on how they could be placed in an interest-free administrative forbearance.
Financially prepare for college with attorney Rae Kaplan
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)