In the first “Explain It to Me Like I’m 10” segment on Your Money Matters, attorney at Wochner Law Firm, John Heggie, joined Jon Hansen to discuss trusts and wills. Heggie went on to answer trust and will-related questions from listeners.
Attorney John Heggie from Wochner Law Firm and Host Jon Hansen (Courtesy of WGN/ Iridian Fierro)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)