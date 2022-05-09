WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen is joined by the creative writer and news correspondent for tastytrade, Vonetta Logan, to explain options trading to Jon ‘like he’s ten’. Listen in while Jon and Vonetta break down options trading and how diversifying your strategy is step number one. Then, to close out the conversation, John and Vonetta talk about ‘calls’ and ‘puts’ and what those mean in the stock world.

