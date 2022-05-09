WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen is joined by the creative writer and news correspondent for tastytrade, Vonetta Logan, to explain options trading to Jon ‘like he’s ten’. Listen in while Jon and Vonetta break down options trading and how diversifying your strategy is step number one. Then, to close out the conversation, John and Vonetta talk about ‘calls’ and ‘puts’ and what those mean in the stock world.
Creative writer and news correspondent for tastytrade, Vonetta Logan and host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen in studio
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)