Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, educates Jon Hansen on the essential maintenance tips for keeping your car healthy in the winter. Listen below to find out what you need to know about your car ahead of rough winter weather and go to consumerguide.com for the latest on the automotive industry.
Essential car safety tips for the dangerous winter roads
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)