Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Esme’s tasting menu changes seasonally and is inspired by local artists. Katrina Bravo and her husband Chef Jenner Tomaska opened their restaurant in 2021. Katrina joins Jon Hansen to talk about the journey of opening a restaurant, the experience a diner gets at Esmé, and the relationships they form with the artists to create the menu.
Esmé provides an experience where food imitates art
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
