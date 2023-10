Katy Pizza is the co-owner of ERIS Brewery and Cider House, a Chicago-based company, and she joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Katy chats with Jon about the brewery’s journey and how their cider is made. The two also chat about the struggles to open a brewery and business in Chicago, the importance of relationships with aldermen, and being financially savvy.

To see more of what ERIS Brewery and Cider House offers, visit www.erischicago.com