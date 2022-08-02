FILE – This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. The deadline to seek cash payments and claim…
FILE – This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. The deadline to seek cash payments and claim free services as part of Equifax’s $700 million settlement over a massive data breach is Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
AnnaMaria Andriotis, Wallstreet Journal reporter, joins host Jon Hansen to discuss Equifax sending incorrect credit scores to lenders. AnnaMaria talks about how many credit scores were affected, mortgage lenders, and more.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)