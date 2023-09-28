Employment attorney Patrick Dolan of Conti and Dolan joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss layoff numbers and answer listener questions. From being laid off due to company bankruptcy to the status of being an independent contractor, Patrick talks about this and more.
Employment Lawyer Patrick Dolan: “Oftentimes companies misclassify folks as independent contractors”
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)