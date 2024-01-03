Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive joins Jon Hansen to talk about how transportation is the number two cost in the lives of Americans. Plus, Tom and Jon discuss how Stellantis has backed out of the Chicago Auto Show and Rivian expectations in Q4 of 2023.
Does filling up your gas tank cost the same as your car insurance?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)