CORRECTS TO CORNER OF N. CLARK ST. AND W. RANDOLPH ST., NOT LA SALLE AND MONROE – The Thompson Center, home to Illinois state government outside Springfield,…
CORRECTS TO CORNER OF N. CLARK ST. AND W. RANDOLPH ST., NOT LA SALLE AND MONROE – The Thompson Center, home to Illinois state government outside Springfield, Ill., including the Governor’s office, sits on the corner of N. Clark St. and W. Randolph St. in downtown Chicago, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Writer and reporter Steve Hendershot joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about his Chicago Sun-Times article addressing whether or not Chicago has the tech workforce to back-up Google’s expansion. To read his full article, click here.
