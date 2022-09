Mary Greub of Gerhard’s Elegant European Desserts joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight its 29th year in business as well as the delicious European-style baked goods served at her establishment located at 720 N Western Ave in Lake Forest. These include her doughnuts, their almond croissants, and their apple and pumpkin strudels. Later, Mary addressed how Gerhard’s weathered the pandemic and quarantine.

