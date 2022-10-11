Ron Whittingham, co-owner of Megent Financial joins the host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen to talk about pensions. Ron describes the uniqueness of financial planning specifically for people with defined-benefit pension plans. Megent Financial is a proud sponsor of the new radio show, The Workers’ Mic, heard every Sunday morning at 8 AM right here on WGN Radio. The show is powered by the Midwest Coalition of Labor. For more information, visit (708 ) 444-1090

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction