Americans have misconceptions about credit that could hurt their credit scores. Jon Hansen is joined by Credit Card Expert, Melissa Lambarena from Nerd Wallet to talk about their latest study about 3 common credit myths. From running credit checks to freezing your credit, Melissa and Jon talk about what can actually help your credit.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)