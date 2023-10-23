Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about interest rates on credit cards and retail credit cards reaching all-time highs with some at a 33.24 percent APR. The two talk about how some store cards are beneficial and other pros and cons.
Credit card interest rates at retailers are at an all-time high
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)