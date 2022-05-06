Host Jon Hansen is joined by the senior reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, John Pletz. The two discuss Boeing moving its headquarters out of Chicago. What prompted the move? The two discuss this and more.
Crain’s Chicago Business talks about Boeing moving to Virginia
by: Iridian Fierro
