Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight the rising stock market and its inverse relationship with the 10-Year Treasury yield, as well as the ‘magnificent seven’ stocks of the year. If you are interested in running a retirement stress test, you can call Craig at 833-WMG-PLAN.
Craig Bolanos: Why your portfolio needs to be diversified
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)