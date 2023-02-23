Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group Craig Bolanos joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how complacency in the money sector is the enemy of progress and how NOW is a great time to start making the plan for building your savings. To close out the show, Craig shares the four tax mistakes most people make during retirement and how to avoid them. For more information, visit www.investwithwmg.com.
Craig Bolanos wants us to ask ourselves; ‘How were we investing 16 years ago?’
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)