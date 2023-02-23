Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group Craig Bolanos joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how complacency in the money sector is the enemy of progress and how NOW is a great time to start making the plan for building your savings. To close out the show, Craig shares the four tax mistakes most people make during retirement and how to avoid them. For more information, visit www.investwithwmg.com.

