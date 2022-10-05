Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group Craig Bolanos joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss whether or not there was anything about the stocks this week that would justify a rally. Later Craig addresses the idea that because the labor market has been so tight that we could possibly survive a recession with minimal layoffs and just a lack of active hiring. For more information, visit www.investwithwmg.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction