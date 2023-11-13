Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate Ted Rossman joins Jon Hansen to talk about their latest report. Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday all bring out shoppers but which one is set to make the most money this year?
Consumers could spend more money on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)