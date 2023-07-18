Talia Soglin, reporter at the Chicago Tribune joined Jon Hansen to discuss Chicago businesses not being able to fill jobs in the city. Jon and Talia discuss asylum seekers awaiting work permits and getting paid under the table.
Companies need positions filled but workers are waiting for permits
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)