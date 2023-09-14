Aarian Smith, Manager of Customer Financial Assistance for ComEd, joins Jon Hansen to discuss their bill assistance options and programs available to customers. Aarian talks about their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the responsibility they have to the communities they serve. For more information, visit ComEd.com/SAM. ComEd customers who are without internet access can call ComEd at 800-334-7661 (800-EDISON1) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

