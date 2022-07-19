Jon Hansen is joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick to discuss his article detailing how ComEd plans to deliver $434 million in refunds to customers over the course of 3 years due to a reduction in the company’s tax rate. They talked about why this is happening in the first place, about how much an individual may receive, and more!
ComEd delivering $434 million in refunds to customers
by: Andrew Harris
