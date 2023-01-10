On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon is joined by Senior Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business Steve Daniels to discuss JP Morgan Chase reducing its presence in The Loop and Coinbase layoffs. What are the trends in the workforce and crypto? Jon and Steve discuss this and more.
Coinbase layoffs and JP Morgan Chase reducing its presence in The Loop
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)