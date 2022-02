In this image released on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, NFT presentation “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt at the Upper Belvedere Gallery, Austria. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/newsaktuell. HANDOUT IMAGE – please refer to special instructions. (Ouriel Morgensztern/Austria’s Galerie Belvedere/news aktuell via AP Images)

Elise Swopes, photographer, and entrepreneur, explains NFTs and talks about how she’s made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling her art.

Jon and Elise talk about her upbringing and how she got started by taking pictures with her iPhone. After working with Apple, Adidas and Adobe, she made a brand for herself and now makes a living through her art. Elise breaks down how to sell NFT’s and talks about the uniqueness of the art.