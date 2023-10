Brian Hoogeveen, The Cash Man from Americash Jewelry & Coin Buyers, joins Jon Hansen to talk about items that could be worth money. Brian explains what makes items valuable, what the experience is like for a customer getting an item appraised, and he answers listener questions about their collections. From the condition, age, and the market, Jon and Brian discuss this and more.

If you think you have items you’d like to have appraised, visit topcashbuyer.com or call (630) 969-9600