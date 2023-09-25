On this segment of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Regional President at Busey Bank, Michelle Greenwood, Vice President and Market Manager, and Julie Offermann, Assistant Vice President and Treasury Management Executive. Thieves continue to find new ways to commit identity theft and sell personal information. The Busey team discusses check fraud prevention and tips for how to stay protected. For more information, visit www.busey.com.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)