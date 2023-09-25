On this segment of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Regional President at Busey Bank, Michelle Greenwood, Vice President and Market Manager, and Julie Offermann, Assistant Vice President and Treasury Management Executive. Thieves continue to find new ways to commit identity theft and sell personal information. The Busey team discusses check fraud prevention and tips for how to stay protected. For more information, visit www.busey.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction