Jonathan Reckles is the Vice President of Marketing for CD One Price Cleaners and he joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Jonathan talks about the business, how the stores operate, the services offered, and the new stores that they’re opening.
CD One Price Cleaners: Convenient & Professional Dry Cleaning Services
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)