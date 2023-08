Justin Dwyer is the co-founder and COO of Cambio and was recently featured in Forbes 30 under 30. He joins the show to discuss how his company’s app helps to better credit scores. The startup is helping consumers by using AI to create real-time negotiations for collection calls. The two also discuss how many users they have, the benefits of having AI help, and how user credit can be rebuilt. For more information visit, www.cambiomoney.com

