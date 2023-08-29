Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia Caleb Silver joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how immigrants are playing a larger role when filling gaps in the US Labor Force. Listen in while Caleb breaks down how immigration could add 500,000 people to the workforce over the next three quarters.
Caleb Silver on The US Labor Force | ‘It’s really anybody’s market’
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)