Business and finance journalist Kristin Myers joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the labor market as of this quarter and how unemployment going up has a positive effect on the economy at this time. Plus, Kristin and Jon talk about spending in relation to credit card debt as the holiday season approaches.
Business and finance journalist | ‘We want to see unemployment go up’
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)