On this segment of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Regional President at Busey Bank, and Simon Grant, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Busey Wealth Management. Together they break down tax withholdings, taking advantage of your 401k, and your IRA contributions.
Busey Bank: Year-end financial housekeeping as you plan for 2024
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)