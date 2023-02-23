Executive Vice President & Regional President for Busey Bank, Sean Gallagher joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how to capitalize for those people who are in “high interest worlds,” and to give a general overview of the Fed. Sean is accompanied by the American Heart Association‘s Director of Corporate Development, Jasmine Richardson, and the Associate Vice President of the AHA’s Heart Challenge in Chicago, Amanda Malone to discuss what the organization does and how both it and Busey Bank have been helping the community.

