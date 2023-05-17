Executive Vice President & Regional President for Busey Bank Sean Gallagher joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about Busey’s A rating. Matt Manning, Executive Vice President – Market President with Busey, and Tim Adkins, Founder and CEO of the Command Group, also joins the show. Tim talks about serving in the military and returning to difficulties in finding a job. He discusses the work Command Group does and how they help veterans. For more information, visit Busey.com

