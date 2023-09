On this segment of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Regional President at Busey Bank, and Simon Grant, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Busey Wealth Management. Together they break down the growing pains and costs of saving money for college and how to maximize the benefits of a 529 plan, which could help you stay several steps ahead of tuition and taxes.

