Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to promote an in-person event open to all Chicago residents, small business owners, and entrepreneurs who are looking to empower themselves, learn about current trends within the financial services industry, and rev up their financial future.

The Chicago City Treasurer’s Office presents, “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow (BWTT)” Financial Empowerment Weekend”, a culmination of two of their signature events: The Financial Empowerment Summit and The Financial Services Career Fair.

FINANCIAL SERVICES CAREER FAIR: Friday, September 30, 2022 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT at the UIC Forum EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT: Saturday , October 1, 2022 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT at the UIC Forum