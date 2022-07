Jon Hansen is joined by Boxville, Chicago’s first shipping container marketplace that uses modified shipping containers for commerce. Katrina Roddy is the director of Boxville and Ajai Frazier is the Operation and Program Coordinator. The trio talks about how Boxville helps businesses grow and how it improves the community. There is even a virtual market!

Boxville is open all year round with core hours from Wednesday-Saturday, 12 pm-7 pm.

For more information, visit boxville.org