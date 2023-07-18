Addy Bink, National Content Producer at Nexstar Digital, joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to chat about skip lagging. Addy explains what it is and how people are getting in trouble for it. The two also discuss how American Airlines, Frontier, and other airlines are cracking down on this “flying hack”.
Booking your trip like this can get you in trouble with airlines
by: Iridian Fierro
