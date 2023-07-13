Mike Bruni, 2023 BMW Championship Tournament Chairman for Olympia Fields Country Club, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the tournament. Mike talks about the spectator experience, ticket options, and the Evans Scholars Foundation. The 2023 event is taking place Aug. 15-20 at Olympia Field Country Club’s North Course. Tickets for the 2023 BMW Championship can be purchased at bmwchampionship.com/tickets.
BMW Championship returns to Chicago at Olympia Fields Country Club
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
