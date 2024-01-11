Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to highlight EFTs and Bitcoin. Craig and Jon talk about how you can start trading and potentially profit over time. If you want to run a retirement stress test, call Craig at 833-WMG-PLAN.
Bitcoin ETFs are now available and here’s how you can start trading
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)