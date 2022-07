Host of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen talks to Nicole Fauls, owner of Urban Allure Events to discuss weddings during inflation. Jon and Nicole talk about tips to save money when planning a wedding. Nicole suggests lowering guest counts to save money regardless of where you are hosting it. She also suggests booking during the off-season like in the colder months. All of this and more with Urban Allure Events.

