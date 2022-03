Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, joins Jon Hansen to talk about gas station credit cards compared to other cards. According to a recent Bankrate.com analysis of 22 cards offered by 17 popular gas retailers, the typical discount is a mere 5-10 cents per gallon when using a gas card. Ted talks about rewards points, stacking discounts, and annual percentage rates.

