Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen was joined by Brandon Harwell, Founding Partner at BCH Wealth Management. The two discuss if people need to change the way they think when it comes to a 401k and how to manage risk when stocks are down. Plus, Brandon covers bonds, cash, and “new age” strategies that are not talked about enough. For more information call 224.875.7400 or visit www.bchwealth.com

