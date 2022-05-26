Your Money Matters host Jon Hansen is joined by Bankrate.com analyst Jeff Ostrowski to discuss the housing market. The two discuss the latest Bankrate article that shows that 58% of U.S. adults would be willing to take action to find more affordable housing.
Bankrate Analyst talks about what’s next for the housing market
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
(File/Getty)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)