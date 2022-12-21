Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual’s Stella Oak Financial Andrea Williams joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss holiday spending. She addresses the causes of the stress behind holiday purchases and how we can better balance our budgets to alleviate the stress.
Balancing out the stress surrounding holiday purchases
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)