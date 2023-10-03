Steven DeJohn, founder of Advisors Ignite USA, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. The two discuss market volatility, the recent retirement survey from Fidelity, and annuities. For more information, boomerdocumentary.com or call 855-755- BOOM.
Baby Boomers have more equity holdings than they should
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)