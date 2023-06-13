Kari Kohler, with The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the relationship between AI and Realtors. The two chat about artificial intelligence making its way to home-buying apps and how it will change the real estate market.
Artificial intelligence is making its way to home-buying apps
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)