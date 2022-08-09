Tax attorney Steven A. Lahey joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, giving $80 billion to the IRS, and whether or not if it will actually aid in reducing inflation. Later, they talk about the likelihood of people getting audited once the law takes effect and what we need to expect from it.
Are you more likely to be audited after new law passed?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)