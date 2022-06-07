Senior Correspondent at Business Insider, Aki Ito, joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss whether or not workers are being properly compensated on the job. She addressed the issue that given the job market, companies are offering more money to new hires than they’re paying existing employees, creating a feeling of doubt in the current workers as they consider their pay in comparison to their loyalty to the company. This, in turn, created a great resignation as people are leaving their current jobs in order to be paid more by being a new employee somewhere else.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)