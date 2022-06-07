Senior Correspondent at Business Insider, Aki Ito, joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss whether or not workers are being properly compensated on the job. She addressed the issue that given the job market, companies are offering more money to new hires than they’re paying existing employees, creating a feeling of doubt in the current workers as they consider their pay in comparison to their loyalty to the company. This, in turn, created a great resignation as people are leaving their current jobs in order to be paid more by being a new employee somewhere else.

